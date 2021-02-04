Maryland men’s lacrosse release first half of 2021 season schedule

Maryland’s Connor Kelly stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college Division 1 championship semi-final lacrosse game against Duke in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The first half of Maryland lacrosse’s 2021 schedule has been released on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Big Ten conference, all teams will play each other twice in the season, which will begin on February 20th. The second half of the schedule will be released at a later date, according to Maryland athletics.

Maryland open their season at home on February 20th, against Michigan. They will travel to Penn. State on February 26th, before coming back home to host Johns Hopkins on March 6th, and then Rutgers on March 13th. The first half of the schedule ends with Maryland on the road on March 20th, against Ohio State.

No fans will be in attendance during this season, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both student-athletes, and the student body.

According to Maryland Athletics, the 2021 Big Ten Tournament will include all six conference teams, with the top-2 teams at the end of the regular season receiving a first round bye. The quarterfinal rounds will be hosted at the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds on Saturday, May 1st, the semifinals on May 6th, and the Final on May 8th; which will be hosted at Penn State.