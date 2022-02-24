COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a 14-10 win over then-No. 8 Syracuse Orange, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team prepares for another Top 20 matchup when they host the No. 20 Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

Princeton has not lost a game since 2019, they went 5-0 in the 2020 season before it was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their 2021 season was canceled because of the ongoing effects of the pandemic as well.

“Princeton had just come off beating Hopkins and Virginia and a lot of those kids are back.” Head Coach John Tillman said about Princeton’s 2020 season. “And after not playing for the last couple of years they are playing with just great spirit, they’re playing hard. And I think they’re valuing every opportunity.”

Against Syracuse, the Terps gave up six goals in the second quarter, setting up the stage for late dramatics as Maryland pushed through with a five-goal effort in the fourth quarter to get the win on the road.

Tillman believes it’s games like those that will help his team grow and be prepared for competition like Princeton.

“Being in those games, and those games that are slugfests – and I really felt like that game was a slugfest.”, said Tillman, “Every kind of ball was contested, every ride, every clear, every offensive and defensive intensity will serve us well in some of the games we have coming up. Certainly on Saturday.”

Maryland will faceoff against Princeton on Saturday, February 26 at 1 pm.