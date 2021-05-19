Maryland men’s lacrosse preparing for Notre Dame in NCAA quarterfinals

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team defeated Vermont in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, 17-11.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s lacrosse team continued its undefeated season Sunday, taking down Vermont in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Terps’ next challenge could be their toughest yet, taking on Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

“We want to prepare like they are the best team we’re going to play. They are the next team and we’re not guaranteed anything after this game,” Maryland senior defenseman Nick Grill said. “Really we just want to make sure we don’t leave any stones unturned and that we’re covering all of our bases when we get to the game.”

Maryland is the number three overall seed but will play at No. 6 seed Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is 8-3 on the season, with all three of their losses coming to teams that are still in the NCAA Tournament – No. 1 seed North Carolina, No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Virginia. All three losses were a margin of two goals or less.

“You know you put on the film, it doesn’t take long to realize, they’re terrific at every position, they’re very experienced at every position,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said of Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are led by Matt Kavanagh, who has scored a team best 25 goals and 36 assists. Kavanagh is averaging 3.27 assists per game, which is second in the nation.

“Notre Dame is a great team,” Maryland senior attacker Logan Wisnauskas said. “You know we got to get through Sunday and then not looking forward at all until after Sunday. We’ve got to get through Sunday.”

The Terps will face off with Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.