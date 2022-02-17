Maryland men’s lacrosse prepare for weekend battle against No. 9 Syracuse

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After picking up their first Top-10 win of the season last weekend, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team prepare for a weekend trip to Syracuse, New York to face the No. 9 Orange.

Syracuse is coming off their season opener last weekend, where they dominated High Point beating them 28-5. 25 of their goals were scored in the first three periods of the game.

Head Coach John Tillman says, while the Orange presents a challenge that is different from their last contest against then-No. 8 Loyola, he is excited for the chance to grow through adversity.

“Stylistically different in a lot of ways.” said Tillman, “To be the team you want to be, you have to play teams with different styles. And find a way to be able to kind of hang in there and battle those teams. That poses a big challenge for us.”