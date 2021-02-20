Maryland men’s lacrosse open season in record fashion

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Almost 350 days after their last, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team took home field, against Michigan, for their 2021 season opener.

And it looked like the Terps hadn’t skipped a beat, since they’ve last played; taking this game over the Wolverines 20-9. It was the most goals scored in a Big Ten game ever.

“It seemed like it had been forever since we were in Maryland stadium playing another team.” said Head Coach John Tillman after the game. “The kids had been through a lot over the last eleven months or so- so to see them out there again, just as a team, competing for Maryland in their uniforms was awesome to see. Very proud of how they played.”

Daniel Maltz led the home team in scoring, tying a career high of five goals. Jared Bernhardt added 2 goals, and 2 assists to his tally.