Maryland men’s lacrosse locked in for first round against Vermont

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s lacrosse team will host the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, at home on Sunday, May 16th, for a 2:30 PM start.

Maryland will enter the tournament as the #3 seed; a surprise for many, considering the Terps were ranked as the top team for weeks, leading up to the end of the conference schedule.

“My feeling is the committee had a job to do, there’s a lot of really good people in that committee, they’re very educated, they had a lot more information than I did, and based on the time they put in, they made the best decision they thought. So I’m just going with, based on what they thought, they did the best job they could.” said Head Coach John Tillman, when asked if he had different thoughts about Maryland’s seeding, on Wednesday’s press conference. “You can waste a lot of time, and energy, on what they could, or couldn’t do. We have a chance to play, in a global pandemic, we didn’t have that opportunity last year.”

Prior to the Big Ten Tournament, Coach Tillman echoed a similar sentiment, focused on a “We get to play” mentality. Their run of games they can play will extend into the NCAA Tournament now, where they face a Vermont team, that ranked third in the nation with faceoff victories, standing at 72%.

“Offensively, they can play free.”, said Coach Tillman, “They know their going to get more possessions that almost every team, so there is a lot of confidence on that end. They can, you know, just kind of be comfortable, and then your defense has to be really buttoned up, and if you’re not winning faceoffs, you really have to get stops, and you have to clear the ball.”