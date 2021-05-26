Maryland men’s lacrosse focused on beating Duke in NCAA tournament semifinals

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The dance continues for the Maryland men’s lacrosse team and the Terps are now just two wins away from a national championship.

Thanks to an overtime victory over Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Sunday, No. 3 seed Maryland will take on No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA semifinals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m, in East Hartford, Connecticut.

“We’re a very confident group and we understand each others strengths very well,” Maryland senior midfielder Alex Smith said. “And what one guy lacks in kind of one place, I think other guys pick it up. So I think that we play off each other’s strengths very well. And we’re a confident group but I don’t think we’re an overconfident group.”

John Tillman’s squad is a perfect 14-0 and they will look to continue that run, not getting too high or low, and staying focused on Duke.

“What’s really special about this group is just the next one,” Maryland junior defender Brett Makar said. “The next one – the next play, the next game, whatever it is. And we’re taking that with us this weekend and you know that game was awesome, hopefully we can look back on it, it can be a great memory one day. But for the time being, all we’re thinking about is Saturday.”

The Terps last played the Blue Devils in the 2018 NCAA semifinals, losing that game 13-8.

The winner of Saturday’s game will face either Virginia or No. 1 seed North Carolina in the championship game on Monday at 1 p.m.