Maryland men’s lacrosse dominate at home beating No. 8 Loyola

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With a strong defensive performance, the Maryland Terrapins men’s lacrosse team put on a show for the home crowd, beating the No. 8 Loyola Greyhounds 20-8.

11 different players from Maryland’s roster got on the scoresheet, solidifying the confidence in the depth that the Terps boast this season.

“Going back to last week, not having Jared [Bernhardt], it was going to be a group effort this year.” said Head Coach John Tillman. “Eleven scorers, and I think 60 percent of the goals were assisted so that’s kind of who we are. It’s a really good group, fun group to be around. Versatile parts, flexible parts, guys that share.”

It was Maryland’s defense that stood out, improving from their performance in Week 1 against High Point, when they gave up 13 goals.

“I think this whole week we were kind of just pushing the envelope of – you know everything has to be personal.” said senior defenseman Brett Makar. “You gotta take everything personal and with the experience we have, I just knew we were going to bounce back.”