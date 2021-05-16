Maryland men’s lacrosse beats Vermont 17-11, advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s lacrosse team entered Sunday four wins away from another National Championship. Vermont standing in Maryland’s way, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The No. 3 overall seed Terps defeated the Catamounts, 17-11.

“I’m happy for those guys. It’s been a long year and to get one in May and outside the Big Ten, it felt a little different preparing wise,” Maryland head coach John Tillman said. “But to have another week together with these guys, given how much they’ve sacrificed, great to have another week and obviously have a lot of work to do.”

Maryland senior attacker Jared Bernhardt led all scorers with six goals, adding on an assist as well. Junior midfielder Kyle Long added three goals and an assist.

“Our end goal is a couple weeks away, but I think you’ve got to enjoy every moment. And it’s been a long year. It’s been a lot of sacrifices that we’ve made,” Long said. “I think you know, you kind of set the timer on your phone for 12 hours and you really enjoy this and then you know Monday afternoon you’re thinking about Notre Dame and start to get ready for the really talented team that they have. They’re a really well coached group.”

Maryland will face Notre Dame in the quarterfinals next week. That game will be played at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.