Maryland men’s basketball’s final stretch of regular season starts with Minnesota Sunday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball has seven games remaining in the regular season and its a crucial stretch.

“We know where we are and we know where we have to get,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “We know what we have to do. And hopefully we’re good enough to do. We’ll see. We’ve got to be a lot more consistent than we’ve been from game to game, no matter who we’re playing. Because everybody is good in our league. I really believe that.”

The Terps are very much on the bubble. To make it to the Big Dance next month, they’ll need to pick up some wins during this final span. The Terps will host Minnesota on Sunday, an opportunity to beat the Golden Gophers for the second time this season.

“Going into this next game, we definitely want it to be the start to a good streak, a good winning streak, so we can finish the season out strong,” senior forward Galin Smith told WDVM. “Because there’s a lot of basketball left for us to play and there’s a lot of opportunity that comes with that.”

A win Sunday, could set the tone for the final stretch of the season.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “We’re not looking too far ahead. We’re not focusing on anything in the past. Right now we’re all just focused on coming out ready to play tomorrow against Minnesota.”