Maryland men’s basketball travel to face struggling Nebraska on Friday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team are hoping to break their five-game losing streak with a win on Friday night as they travel to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Nebraska has only one win in their last 12 games as they hold the last spot in the Big Ten rankings. Maryland has not faired any better, just two places above the Cornhuskers.

Interim coach Danny Manning clarified that senior guard Eric Ayala will be a game-time decision, as he works back from an injury.

“Eric [Ayala] has been participating in practice, not all the practices,” Manning said about Ayala’s availability ahead of the Nebraska game. “Will be a game-time decision, we’ll see how he feels after today and tomorrow after shoot-around hopefully it doesn’t get banged around and we can get him back out there to give us some minutes.”

He would go on to say he’s been happy with his team’s effort in their last five games, especially against some of the better teams in the conference. But they just have to find a way to win.

“The type of effort that we play with at Purdue and these other games is what we need on a nightly basis.” said Manning, “And we gotta continue to take steps with the goal of playing our best basketball down the stretch going into the big ten tournament.”

The Terrapins will tip-off at 9 pm against the Cornhuskers on Friday night.