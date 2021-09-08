Maryland men’s basketball release 2021-2022 Big Ten Schedule

Maryland guard Eric Ayala works the floor against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 73-55. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Big Ten conference released their 2021-2022 conference schedule slate for the Maryland men’s basketball team. Despite a 17-14 finish in the regular season, the Terps made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and are poised to compete as a top team in the 2021-2022 season in the Big Ten Conference.

Their conference schedule kicks off at home, against Northwestern on December 5th. They will face the Wildcats again, on the road, on January 12th.

Their schedule will feature home games against Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The Terrapins will only face Wisconsin, Penn State, and Michigan once on their schedule. Both the Wisconsin, and Penn State games will be at home, on January 9th, and February 24th respectively. And Maryland will travel to Michigan, on January 18th.

The Terps return key starters in Eric Ayala, Donta Scott, and Hakim Hart from last season, and will add transfers from Rhode Island, in Fatts Russell, and Georgetown transfer, Qudus Wahab, to bolster their squad.

The full conference schedule for Maryland’s Men’s basketball team;