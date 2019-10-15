Maryland men’s basketball ranked well in preseason polls

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

On paper, Maryland looks like it could make a splash in the college basketball landscape this season.

Early preseason polls has Maryland ranked anywhere from 5th to the 11th best team in the country.

With a stacked core of returning players, and exciting prospects added to the roster, it’s easy to get caught up in all of the buzz.

Terps head coach Mark Turgeon and his guys remain level headed heading into the season, but are certainly confident in their abilities as a team and their depth.