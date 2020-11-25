Maryland men’s basketball prepares for season opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team is set to play its first game in more than eight months, hosting Old Dominion Wednesday afternoon for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

“Just the way that the year ended last year and all of the returning guys coming back and knowing how hungry we are and stuff like that,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “I’m excited to get out on the floor.”

The Terps are playing the first contest of a five-game home stand in a ten day span. There will be no fans so the atmosphere will be different.

“We’ve played in a 17,000 seat arena, I’ve coached in that when it’s completely empty. So I’ve done it before,” Head coach Mark Turgeon said. “It’ll be new to the players but you know once we throw that ball up tomorrow I think everybody’s juices will get flowing.”

Turgeon and company are grateful for every second they get on the court.

“It’s definitely exciting to just get out there and have games and we’ve been practicing hard, playing against each other every day,” junior guard Eric Ayala said. “So I think it will be exciting just to you know even get out there and play against another team.”