Maryland men’s basketball overcomes 17 turnovers to beat Nebraska in first game of back-to-back

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite shooting 31 percent from three and turning the ball over 17 times, Maryland finished strong, dominating Nebraska in the final eight minutes of the game to win on Tuesday night, 64-50.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins led all scorers with 21 points, while junior forward Jarius Hamilton added 15 points and junior guard Eric Ayala scored 14.

The win gives Maryland its first back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents this season. The Terps will try to make it three in a row tomorrow as they play the second game of their back-to-back against Nebraska.

“It’s tough. Back-to-back is hard. It’s hard on both teams. It’s hard on both coaching staffs. But it’s just the way it was drawn up,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “So we’ll be ready to go, I’m sure Nebraska will be, they had great energy tonight. I thought their bench was terrific. They had great energy tonight. And we’ve got to be ready to go tomorrow with great energy at 7 o’clock.”

The back-to-back is a result of a matchup between the two teams being postponed earlier in the season. It’s the first time Maryland has hosted a back-to-back, since they hosted North Carolina for two games, two days in a row, in February of 1927.

A win tomorrow would further improve the Terps chances of making the NCAA tournament, as just five games remain in the regular season.

“It’s going to be something that’s going to be hard. It’s not going to be easy, you know. But we’re in the Big Ten, nothing really is easy. Everything is hard. So you know, we’re going to have to just go out there you know and try to give it our best and make sure we take care of our bodies.”