Maryland men’s basketball opens unprecedented season with win over Old Dominion

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball season started its unprecedented season in the win column with an 85-67 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday.

“Well we all love basketball and that’s why we’re here,” head coach Mark Turgeon said after the win. “We love to play it, we love to coach it, we love to compete and it was just such a great feeling, just to play the game. They know it’s a blessing. They’re not going to take it for granted. And they’re going to go out and play the best they can.”

It was a team effort for the Terps with four scorers in double figures. Junior guard Eric Ayala led the way with 19 points on four threes, making all six of his shots. Sophomore forward Donta Scott added a career high 14 points, while Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell scored 12 each.

“You know we just really want to put emphasis on going out there and playing hard and really just playing with each other,” senior forward Galin Smith said. “You know regardless of the situation that we’re in, we still have to go out and play a game and we still just gotta give it our all.”

Maryland will face Navy on Friday, but will need to continue to take precautions and be safe to avoid the coronavirus leading up to the game.

“You know we won a Big Ten championship last year, you know I’ve got high hopes of getting back to that same position and even farther,” Ayala said. “Who knows what tomorrow has for us. We’re just blessed to go out there and play basketball today and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”