Maryland men’s basketball looking for improvement, facing La Salle Tuesday

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon is in his 10th season with the program.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After a 4-0 start to the season, the Maryland men’s basketball team has struggled its past two games, falling to Clemson on the road and Rutgers at home.

The Terps will try to get back on track tomorrow as they are scheduled to welcome La Salle to the Xfinity Center for a 7 p.m. tip off.

It’s a crucial non-conference matchup for head coach Mark Turgeon and his team and they’ll resume Big Ten play on Friday.

Turgeon told WDVM on Monday, that he wants to see improvement on the court.

“Hopefully show improvement in areas,” Turgeon said. “In areas that might not be so much X’s and O’s type things that we need to get better at with our team.”

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins says that improvement starts on defense.

“Our defense hasn’t been up to par at all in the last couple of games and that’s something that we’ve worked on all week and Turgeon emphasized it in film when we were watching that. We’ve just got to be better defensively,” Wiggins said. “Even if shots aren’t falling for us and things of that nature, defense really wins games and if our defense is at its best, we still have a chance to win every game that we play.”