COLLEGE PARK, Md.

The Maryland Men’s basketball teamed welcomed Big Ten foe, Ohio State into the Xfinity Center Tuesday night and were able to keep the home win streak alive.

The #12 ranked Terps routed the #11 ranked Buckeyes 67-55 to improve to 13-2 on the season and 10-0 at home.

The men now head on the road to play Iowa on Friday.