Maryland men’s basketball falls at Illinois Thursday, still searching for first Big Ten win this season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team is still searching for its first conference win. The Terps battled against Illinois on the road Thursday night but fell short, losing 76-64.

“In our whole season, a lot of our losses, you know we’ve been close in the game, not just our last two games, but a lot of our games that we’ve played in, we’ve been close,” Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala said. “So just coming down to a couple possessions that we needed to tighten up on, offensively and defensively and you know we’re just waiting to hit that stride I guess.”

The Terps dropped to 8-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. After the game, interim head coach Danny Manning said that he thinks his team is getting closer to putting a full game together.

“I thought we showed some grit and determination to battle back and get into the game,” Manning said. “You know, throughout this road swing that we’ve been on, we’ve shown that we can compete. Now we’ve got to do a better job of finishing. And that’s something that we know we’ll continue to talk about it and work on as a team.”

Maryland will host No. 23 Wisconsin on Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.