Maryland men’s basketball earns first Big Ten win at home, beats No. 24 Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This season has been a tough battle for Maryland. Tuesday night represented a bright spot and a victory.

The Terps beat No. 24 Purdue 61-60, earning their first Big Ten win at home and fourth win over a ranked opponent.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins led the team in scoring with 18 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double.

“I mean we knew it was going to be a good game,” Wiggins said. “We knew it was going to be a fight all the way to the wire. So we were just tough enough to do the little things and it came down to the outcome we want.”

Junior guard Eric Ayala, scored 16 points and played the hero late in the game, grabbing his own rebound after a missed layup and then drawing a foul. Ayala sunk both free throws and the Terps defense held to win the game.

Senior guard Darryl Morsell described his motions at the end of the game as an “out of body experience.”

“You just know how hard it is to win in the Big Ten and how big every game is,” Morsell told WDVM. “It’s a good feeling you know for this group of guys to get this win, to get our first Big Ten home win.”

With the win, Maryland improves to 10-8 overall and 4-7 in Big Ten action.

“It’s not fun losing. It’s no fun being 3-7. It’s no fun. And it’s not fun right now with COVID and everything that’s going on,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “So to get a little enjoyment and guys to be happy and hugging each other and all that after the game. It’s really good medicine and therapy for our guys.”

Turgeon said after the game that this win was one that the Terps needed, but added that the next one is just as important. Maryland will visit Penn State on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip off.