Maryland men’s basketball drops Brown 81-67 for third straight win

Maryland men’s basketball junior guard Hakim Hart throws down a dunk late in an 81-67 win over Brown on December 30, 2021.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team has won its third straight game and is now 3-1 overall under interim head coach Danny Manning, after an 81-67 win over Brown.

The Terps trailed 39-35 at halftime, but used a 20-4 second half run to take a double digit lead in the second half and closed out the game for the win.

Senior guard Eric Ayala led the Terps with 22 points, while graduate guard Fatts Russell added 18 points and junior guard Hakim Hart scored 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

Maryland’s win over Brown, marked its final scheduled non-conference game of the season. The Terps will open Big Ten play at Iowa on January 3.