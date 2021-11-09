Maryland men’s basketball debuts new stars, opens season with 83-69 win over Quinnipiac

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team welcomed fans back into Xfinity Center at full capacity for the first time in 611 days Tuesday. The Terps opened their 2021-22 season with an 83-69 win over Quinnipiac.

“It’s a lot of things offensively that we could tighten up. You know, we’re still working on some stuff defensively,” Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala said. “You know, our potential is high but it was crazy just to see how talented we how talented we was just to, you know, be playing off pure talent out there tonight.”

The Terps debuted transfers point guard Fatts Russell from Rhode Island and center Qudus Wahab from Georgetown. Russell scored 12 points and dished out a game high four assitsts, while Wahab led the team with 17 points. Returners Ayala and forward Donta Scott each added 13 points.

“It’s just gonna get better and better as the more more games we can play,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “But yeah, it was good. It’s a good group. Really good group. I think we have seven starters.”

The Terps will be back in action on Thursday, hosting George Washington.

“Just trying to build off of it,” Scott said. “So just seeing that what we are capable of doing and knowing that we have ways to go to just improve on certain minor things, it’s amazing.”