Maryland men’s basketball convincingly beats Michigan State, advances to Big Ten quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS (WDVM) – The No. 8 seed Maryland men’s basketball team was looking to bolster its resume for the big dance in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday and they were successful in their efforts, beating No. 9 seed Michigan State 68-57.

After a five-game win streak that turned around their season, the Terps were struggling, posting two back-to-back losses to teams lower than them in the standings in the conference – Penn State and Northwestern.

Things went from bad to worse Thursday when Maryland went down double digits to the Spartans in the first half.

“I think we’re a bunch of a warriors, you know we’ve always had our backs up against the wall throughout this year,” junior forward Jairus Hamilton said. “We’ve had a lot of down periods you know, but we always find a way to respond. We’ve got that grit, we’ve got that toughness inside of us.”

With 5:42 left in the first half, Maryland trailed 26-18. The Terps went on a 24-6 run over the next 12 minutes to take a 10 point lead, not allowing a single field goal in that span. The Terps closed the game out after the run.

“It just shows our toughness,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said. “No matter the situation. You know we’re tough enough to overcome.”

Junior guard Eric Ayala led all players in the game with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Wiggins added 19 points and six boards.

“Our guys believe in each other,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Our guys love each other and it’s just good to see.”

Maryland will face top seed Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals Friday at 11:30 a.m.