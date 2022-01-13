Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bruce Shingler Jr. suspended following charges of soliticing a prostitute

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler Jr. has been suspended following charges of soliciting a prostitute.

A spokesperson from the University of Maryland confirmed the date of birth of Bruce Shingler, which matches the public information available online through the state’s case logs, but declined further comment on his current employment agreement.

Shingler, 40, was charged with two counts of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation. He was suspended for 30 days by the school on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Shingler’s employment agreement, obtain through a public information records request, the Athletic Director may suspend him with, or without pay “pending an investigation or decision relating to the existence of Cause for termination”.

In the same agreement, it says a suspension without pay “shall not” extend beyond 30 work days.

His trial date is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Shingler is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina for the Gamecocks, helping lead them to the program’s first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season.

With Mark Turgeon’s departure earlier in the season, and Shingler’s suspension; Maryland men’s basketball staff are shorthanded. Danny Manning moved into the interim head coaching role.

“I have not. All this happened pretty quickly.” said Manning, when asked if he had upgraded anyone to the assistant coaching spot. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water, and move forward. We’ll see how it plays out, as we continue to go down this path.”

The Prince George’s County native coached at his alma mater, Bladensburg high school for one season, leading them to a 18-5 record.

This story will be updated.