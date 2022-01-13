Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bruce Shingler has been suspended for 30 days

Maryland’s Bruce Shingler signals from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland Athletics Department announced Wednesday that men’s basketball assistant coach, Bruce Shingler, has been suspended for 30 days for a violation of his employment agreement, officials from the school confirmed.

Maryland Athletics says it will have no further comment on the reason at this time.

Shingler is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina for the Gamecocks, helping lead them to the program’s first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season. The Prince George’s County native coached at his alma mater, Bladensburg high school for one season, leading them to a 18-5 record.

After the team’s 94-87 win on the road against Northwestern, interim head coach Danny Manning said he would have no further comment, and said “the Athletic Department will handle everything from there”.

“I have not. All this happened pretty quickly.” said Manning, when asked if he had upgraded anyone to the assistant coaching spot. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water, and move forward. We’ll see how it plays out, as we continue to go down this path.”