Maryland MBB looking for win at home vs. No. 14 Wisconsin

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon stands on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time ever, the Maryland men’s basketball team has won three road games against ranked opponents in a season. On Wednesday, they’ll try to beat a ranked opponent at home for the first time this season.

“We have to play well to win. That’s the bottom line,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “We can’t show up and a couple guys play well. We’ve got to play well to win and I think that’s what we’ve realized. Hopefully we’re going to play well a lot down the stretch, because I think we are getting closer.”

On December 28, Maryland beat Wisconsin in Madison, 70-64. The Terps will welcome No. 14 Wisconsin to the Xfinity Center for a 9:00 p.m. tip off on Wednesday.

“We continue to work on ourselves. That’s one thing that Turgeon has over emphasized over the last couple film sessions, that we’re going to work on ourselves,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said. “We’re going to continue to better our defense, continue to better our offensive sets and just figure out ways for us to put things together so we can start to get in a little flow.”

Maryland is fresh off of a 63-49 win over then-No. 17 Minnesota. Maryland is also seeking it’s first Big Ten win at home this season.

“We take everyday like it’s all our last and we just step on the court and just give it our all,” sophomore forward Donta Scott said. “So practices have been really good, really tough and really competitive.”

If Maryland defeats Wisconsin, it would be the first time they’ve earned consecutive wins against ranked teams since the 2006-07 season, when they defeated No. 5 Duke and No. 14 North Carolina on back-to-back nights.