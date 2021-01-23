Maryland MBB beats No. 17 Minnesota, third win over B1G ranked team on road

Junior guard Eric Ayala hit all six of his shots including four threes in an 85-67 win over Old Dominion.

MINNEAPOLS (WDVM) – With a strong defensive performance and junior guard Eric Ayala scoring a team high 21 points, Maryland beat No. 17 Minnesota 63-49 on Saturday.

The win is the Terps’ third on the road against a ranked Big Ten opponent this season.

“I always say we all dogs man, we are a team full of dogs and we are built for this, we love coming in to other arenas and just leaving our mark,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said.

On December 28, Maryland beat then-No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64 and beat then-No. 12 Illinois 66-63 on January 10. Those games and Saturday’s all featured strong defensive performance. Minnesota shot 30.4 percent from the field on Saturday.

“The common denominator is defense, you know we beat Illinois they had 63, we beat Wisconsin they had 64 and today they had 49,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Hopefully we can carry that into some home games and start being a really good home team the rest of the season.”

Donta Scott added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while the Terps added another big win to their Big Ten and NCAA tournament resume.

“Continuing to play for when March comes,” Ayala said. “It’s important for us to keep getting big wins and just rallying together wins away and at home.”

Maryland will host No. 10 Wisconsin on Wednesday in College Park for a 9 p.m. tip off.