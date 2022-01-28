Maryland looking for third consecutive win against “balanced” Indiana team

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Looking to build momentum, the Maryland men’s basketball team will host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, in a “Whiteout” themed game.

“We certainly need all the energy we can get.” said interim coach Danny Manning, “Our guys are going out, they’re playing hard, they’re competing at a high level, and we’re really close to continuing our trajectory of moving in the direction that we’re going off of our last couple of wins.”

Maryland have picked up back-to-back wins over #17 Illinois, and Rutgers, allowing them to improve to a 3-6 record in conference. Senior guard Eric Ayala, and graduate transfer Fatts Russell both lead the team in scoring with 16.3 ppg, and 13.1 ppg respectively; hoping to build off a combined 45 point performance at home against the Hoosiers.

“We put a lot of pieces together during this offseason, and it didn’t click right away.” said Fatts, “We just had to click at the right time, and I feel like we’re starting to do that. We’re not all the way there yet.”

For the Terrapins to build off their momentum, Manning says it starts with how they execute in practice. And that execution, in turns leads to production on the court.

“Our guys have done a really good job of understanding what we’re trying to do, when we make our adjustments throughout the course of the ball game.” said Manning, “Giving different looks of going out there and making it work with multiple efforts.”

“We talk about energy-generating behaviors, and that’s what we’re going to hang our hat on.”

Maryland needs to find a way to continue generating those behaviors against Indiana (15-5, 6-4 in the Big Ten), who are coming off a 74-57 win over Penn State. Indiana have already surpassed their win total from last season, picking up quality wins over then No. 13 Ohio State, then No. 4 Purdue, and Nebraska twice. Led by Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers boast the top defense in the Big Ten conference as well, creating a balanced team strategy that could give the Terrapins a lot of trouble

“To me Xavier Johnson is the key to this team.” said Manning, “From the standpoint that the ball is in his hands, he is a one-man fast break when he gets the chance to get down hill. So, they’ve got really good shooters when you’re talking about Parker [Stewart] and [Miller] Kopp on the wing. This is a very balanced basketball team, that plays with a great deal of physicality, because of their athleticism.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30pm at the XFINITY Center.