Maryland look to redeem themselves against No. 13 Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Recovering from a 68-55 loss, the Maryland Terrapins will now host the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans for a “Black Out” game on Tuesday night.

Maryland graduate transfer guard Fatts Russell left the game on Saturday night in the second half, but did come back to the bench, with ice on his wrist. Whether he plays on Tuesday or not is unclear. Interim coach Danny Manning said he would have to see how Fatts performs before during practice, saying it was a lighter day for them on Sunday.

“It’s next man up.” said Manning, when asked of how the team’s roles change if Fatts does not play Tuesday. “Everybody has to contribute a little bit more. Fatts is very dynamic player for us, he scores the basketball, he facilitates, great on-ball defense. Probably the one thing that he does, that doesn’t receive enough attention, is the amount of fouls that he draws.”

To that point, Michigan State have the second worst turnover margin in all of the Big Ten, with -3.25, an aspect of their game the Terrapins will hope to exploit on Tuesday.

The Spartans, however, are a tough team on the boards, averaging just around 40 rebounds per game, the third highest mark in the Big Ten Conference. And they’re the second best three-point shooting team in the conference, with a 39.1 percent completion rate from beyond the arc. Creating a tough challenge both inside and out for the Terps.

“This is a team that, there are who they are.” said Manning, “Coach [Tom] Izzo like I said has been doing this for a very long time, and those are staples of his team. And so you know that going into it. So you have to find ways to combat it, and slow it down. You’re not gonna stop it completely, but you have to slow it down, and be disruptive to that success.”