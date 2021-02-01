Maryland look for first home Big Ten win, as they host #24 Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a successful road campaign against the Big Ten conference this season; the Maryland Terrapins basketball team has yet to win a Big Ten game at home this season. They will host #24 Purdue on Tuesday for a 6:30 PM tipoff.

“We played them once, and you know they’re playing well. Getting a lot of out their team. So we just have to lock in.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “But we did talk about being a good home team, and having our road mentality at home, we gotta come out with a chip on our shoulder, and play better at home.”

The last game against Purdue was a nailbiter towards the end; as Maryland walked out with a loss on Christmas Day, 73-70. It didn’t help that the Terps had to overcome a 13 point deficit after the first half; behind redshirt freshman Brandon Newman’s 17 point performance.

“He was great against us in the building. He was really the difference, in the first game I thought.” said Mark Turgeon, “Ivey hit two threes against us, which were huge threes, right where we needed to get; but Newman was the guy in that game.”

“He can get in the lane, he can shoot it.” said junior guard Eric Ayala, “So it’s gonna take a team effort; like you said he just had his career game, his last game, so he’s probably feeling pretty confident. So I think as a team, you know, we have the personality to guard anybody in the country. Just looking forward to going out there, and playing Maryland basketball, both offense and defense.”

The Terps fell to Wisconsin in their last home game, losing 61-55, as they struggled to erase an 18-point deficit after the end of the first half.

“We were so disappointed in how we performed.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, in regards to their last loss against Wisconsin. “Credit to Wisconsin, they deserved to win. We can’t think about March, we’re too inconsistent. So we gotta think about – ‘Alright we’re gonna have the best practice today we can possibly have, we’re gonna take it one game at a time. And we’re gonna do the best that game.’ We’re gonna do our best against Purdue, hopefully play well, and hopefully come out with a victory.”

Nine of Maryland’s last 10 games have been against ranked Big Ten conference opponents; as the Terps currently hold a 9-8 record in their season.

“We have to play well. There are a lot of teams in the league, that if they don’t play well; they’re not going to win.” said Mark Turgeon, about the struggle of playing in the ultra-competitive Big Ten conference. “Last year we won some games we didn’t play well in. This isn’t last year, this is this year. The leagues even better than it was last year. And you just have to play well. So – its special, its deep, its exhausting thinking about it, that’s why we try to lock in and talk about it one game at a time.”