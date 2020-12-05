Maryland legend, Derrick Lewis, relives historic triple-double against James Madison

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins basketball team will no longer be playing the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, December 5th, due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Dukes’ program. This would have been only the second time they’ve played in Terrapin program history.

The last time the Terps played the Dukes, was back in January 28th, 1987; when they beat James Madison 90-76. That victory, came off the strength of the program’s first triple-double, from Derrick Lewis; who posted 29 points, 23 rebounds, and 12 blocks.

As Derrick Lewis describes the situation; you can thank some local trash talkers to that triple-double.

“The game itself — wasn’t the biggest deal to me. What happened, is what happened before the game, the pregame festivities.” said Derrick Lewis, “And you know everybody can blame that nine or ten year – how old the kid was – the nine or ten year old kid that I saw in the lobby. You can blame him for the triple double, cause he really irritated me. Him and his dad, in the hotel. We had just got to the hotel, and the kid – we had our Maryland gear on , and the kid said ‘Dad is that the team we’re going to beat tomorrow?’ he said ‘Yeah that’s that team from Maryland’. Man I was pissed off, I’m still irritated about it. I wish I could find, I wish I knew where those two were right now.”