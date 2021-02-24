Maryland lacrosse anticipate tough battle on the road against #13 Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After a blowout win over Michigan in their season opener, #4 Maryland now prepare for their first road test; against #13 Penn State.

Last time the two teams met, the Nittany Lions beat the Terps at College Park, 13-10; their first win over the Terps as a program.

“You know I think they are still figuring some things out, like we are as well.” said Head Coach John Tillman, “But going on the road in the conference is really hard, two out of the three won last week. Which it seems to be typically the case in our conference, so going up there – place where they play really well. They’ll have home field, I’m sure they’ll be excited. We’ve talked to our guys about the last couple of times we’ve gone up there, we’ve gotten off to slow starts. So we want to try to avoid that.”

The Terrapins will don a new Cascade Lacrosse helmet; along with a set of new threads this Friday, for their matchup against Penn State.

“I think the older players that were there, they remember that night.” said Coach Tillman, “It did not go well early for us, you have to tip your hat to your opponent. Any time that happens, you have to do that. So I think anybody that was there, two years ago, realizes that we gotta be ready to play when the whistle blows. If not, you can dig yourself a hole. The goal is to start better.”

Penn State just came off a 11-9 loss to Rutgers on the road; dropping them in the USILA (United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association) poll from #6 to #13.