Maryland-Iowa game postponed out of caution

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Due to concern regarding safety surrounding the President-elect’s Joe Biden’s inauguration; Maryland’s game against Iowa on Thursday has been postponed.

Since the attack on Congress on January 6th; security has escalated in D.C. and the area remains on high alert. Both programs will reconvene about scheduling this game at a later point.

The Terrapins (11–1, 7–0 in the Big Ten) lead the conference and are ranked seventh nationally. Iowa is 9–3 overall, 5–3 in the league.

