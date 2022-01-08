Maryland hopes to limit opportunities for Wisconsin star Johnny Davis on Sunday

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois State Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 89-85. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team has had its hand full with its Big Ten schedule so far this season. The Terps are currently in the middle of facing the top three scorers in the nation, all three of whom are in the Big Ten.

Maryland lost to Iowa 80-75 on Monday. Keegan Murray, who is the nation’s leading scorer, led the Hawkeyes and all scorers with 35 points in that game. Maryland faced the nation’s third leading scorer Kofi Cockburn and Illinois on Thursday and lost that game, 76-64. Cockburn posted 23 points and 18 rebounds in the game.

On Sunday, when they host No. 23 Wisconsin, the Terps will face another challenge – Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.

“Murray played outstanding against us, Kofi [Cockburn] was really good. You know we’ve got to try to slow down Davis, who is an elite scorer,” Maryland head coach Danny Manning said. “It’s going to be a great challenge, but we’ve got to make sure that he shoots a bad percentage. You know that’s the thing about guys that score the basketball, they’re going to get their opportunities to score. You just gotta be kind of disruptive enough where they don’t hit their rhythm full stride.”

Maryland (8-6 overall, 0-3 Big Ten), will look to earn its first Big Ten win this season on Sunday.