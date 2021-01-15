Maryland grow confidence through win over Wingate, 100-58

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Around the 11:43 mark, Maryland called a timeout while trailing 16-12 behind Div. II opponents, Wingate. The Terps scheduled Wingate, to keep their guys fresh, and so this matchup wouldn’t affect NET rankings for Maryland.

In that huddle, you could hear Head Coach Mark Turgeon screaming “MOVE THE BALL!” to his players. Following a brief moment of silence, the Terps stepped back on the court; and essentially, turned it up, and didn’t look back once.

Aaron Wiggins lead all scorers in the game, with 21 points on the night; one point shy of his career high. Four new Terrapins scored their first collegiate points in this game, with James Graham III leading the way for the newcomers, scoring 10 points, in just his third college game.

“We were able to play our starters and our top guys 20 minutes, and they had to play hard and they played well.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “And then we got guys minutes, so its really what we wanted to get out today. And I don’t know if we could have drawn it up any better. They should have given us confidence – especially the guys that aren’t playing as much – give them confidence moving forward.”