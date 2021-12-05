Maryland go bowling with Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins will go bowling with the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl, on December 29th, 2021 at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. This is Maryland’s first bowl game since 2016.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley in a press release from the team. “Returning to postseason play is the next step in the upward trend of our program. I’m thrilled that our players, especially the seniors, will have the chance to play inside Yankee Stadium and experience all of the special events that come with a bowl trip. I’m also happy that our fans will have the chance to drive up to New York City and watch us take on Virginia Tech, a former ACC rival.”

Maryland’s last bowl game ended in a 36-30 loss to Boston College, in the Quick Lane Bowl, in former Head Coach DJ Durkin’s first season. This season, the Terps clinched a shot at bowl eligibility, with a 40-16 win over Rutgers in their season finale.

“I’m excited. Our coaches are, as we embark on our next few weeks of developing our program while also giving our seniors a chance to go out the right way.” said Locksley in a zoom press conference on Sunday.

Locksley did elaborate that he expects to have between 12 to 14 practices from now, until the game, with a focus on the younger players on his team; developing them, and preparing in tandem for the 2022 season.

In Maryland’s way are Virginia Tech, marking the first game against a former Atlantic Coast Conference rival since 2013. In their last meeting, Maryland would win 27-24 in overtime, in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) went 5-5 before firing six-year coach Justin Fuente. They won a chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019, with a 29-24 win over Virginia. The Hokies recently hired Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as their new head coach. J.C. Price, the interim coach, will lead Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

“It’s really about what we do. Very few times is our opponent really the issue.” said Locksley, “They’re a bowl eligible team, they’ve had some success this year even going through the turmoil. They will be prepared, J.C Price – their head coach, is a Virginia Tech alum. A guy that is beloved there. Obviously they just hired a new coach, so I’m sure these guys will show up, and want to play.”

“The goal is obviously to get to a bowl game, but the goal is obviously to win, and we’re going to use these next few weeks to do everything we can to prepare our team.”