Maryland get back to winning ways, with a 38-35 over Indiana

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Behind a 400+ yard performance from junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Maryland Terrapins get back to their winning ways, with a 38-35 win over Indiana on Homecoming.

The dramatics of the game matched the atmosphere behind the festivities on this day for the Terps, as they honored the 2001 ACC Championship team, led by former Head Coach Ralph Friedgen, EJ Henderson, and more. Carlos Carriere led Maryland with eight receptions for over 100 yards, with sophomore star Rakim Jarrett right behind him with five receptions, for over 80 yards.

“Those kids continue.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “They battle through a three game losing streak, we come back home, we played a desperate team like Indiana, who much like us is a little banged up and you know it was a fourth quarter dog fight and you know the thing I liked is that we found a way to get the win.”

“You know losing three in a row to three good teams the way we did, you know sometimes it makes or breaks a team and it goes back to the questions that Coach Locks asked us from the beginning of the season, if we can handle adversity and we can be disciplined and winning the fourth quarter and I think it shows what our team really is about.” said quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.