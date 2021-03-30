Maryland football using spring to help prepare for the Fall

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland football team, now in its second week of spring practice, is excited to be back in action in College Park with less than a month until this year’s spring game.

The team returns plenty of its talent from last season, including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and two of his top targets, wide receivers Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett. Key defensive standouts defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, safety Nick Cross and defensive back Tarheeb Still also return this year.

Head coach Mike Locksley says that this spring is all about implementing the team’s system now so they’ll be ready for the Fall.

“You know we’ve got probably six to seven really big installations, which equal what we do and who we are on offense, defense and special teams,” Locksley said Tuesday. “You know during the spring, the goal for us is to make sure that we get all of this stuff installed and on tape and then see which of our players execute the stuff the best and start identifying leaders and playmakers.”