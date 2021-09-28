Maryland football to host No. 5 Iowa, looking for first 5-0 start in 20 years

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This week’s Maryland football game could be the biggest for the program in more than a decade.

No. 5 Iowa will be in College Park for a primetime Friday night matchup under the lights, presenting the Terrapins with their toughest challenge yet this season.

If Maryland wins, they’ll start a season 5-0 for the first time since 2001.

“It’s a big opportunity, you know, for our team and our program,” junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said. “We always want to go undefeated, whether it’s 5-0, 1-0, whatever, but I think the biggest thing if we want to accomplish things like that, it all starts in our preparations.”

In 2001, the first season for former head coach Ralph Friedgen, Maryland went 10-2 and lost in the Orange Bowl. Current head coach Mike Locksley, was Maryland’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator that season.

A win this Friday, would also be Maryland’s first over a top five team since 2004. That’s no easy feat though, Iowa enters 4-0.

“It is a Friday night game, we haven’t had those opportunities since high school when you really think back to it,” senior wide receiver Brian Cobbs said. “We’re very excited and we know Terp nation is gonna come out and kind of just enhance the excitement level. So we’re really ready for it.”

Friday gives Maryland an opportunity to make a statement in the Big Ten, but that’s not what the team is thinking about ahead of the game.

“Our season won’t be defined by one game,” Locksley said. “As it wasn’t defined by what we did week one, two, three or four. So you know we’ll continue to play the next game as the most important.”

All eyes are expected to be on College Park Friday and if Maryland wins or even loses a hard fought game, it could show that the Terps are ready to make some noise in the Big Ten this season.