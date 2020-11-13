Maryland football team quarantining, possible return to practice is day-to-day

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – A day after the cancellation of Saturday’s previously scheduled game against No. 3 Ohio State, the Maryland Football team is taking precautions to stop the spread of their coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, team officials reported that eight members of the Maryland Football team tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. All members of the team, excluding the eight who tested positive, are currently quarantining at a hotel in College Park. Tonight, Head Coach Mike Locksley, who spoke to the media for the first time since yesterday’s news, said each member of the team has their own hotel room.

“As we all know the cases are going up across the country,” Locksley said. “Our football program is a microcosm of just that.”

Locksley was asked when the earliest they can return to practice is, whether the game against Michigan State later this month will happen and whether players are showing symptoms or if there have been more cases since yesterday’s report. Locksley deferred those questions to the medical staff who were not made available in the media Zoom call.

“Every week as we prepare and I’ve said this to you guys, we prepare for two opponents, our football opponent and COVID,” Locksley said. “This week we’ve got to continue to follow the lead of our medical people to mitigate and minimize the spread as we move forward.”

He also did not clarify when asked whether this decision was made as a precaution or if it was made because they were forced to under Big Ten protocols, but did say multiple times that they were trying to “get ahead of it.” Under Big Ten protocols, if there is a more than 5 percent positive test rate or a more than 7.5 percent positivity rate among the team’s population, all practice and competition must be halted “for a minimum of seven days and reassess metrics until improved.”

Locksley is maintaining the importance of safety and said that he trusts the protocols and decisions made by the team’s medical staff.

This presence of cases on the Maryland football team comes at a time when cases nationwide are trending up more quickly than at any point in this pandemic, according to “The Covid Tracking Project” of The Atlantic.