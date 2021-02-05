Maryland football release 2021 football schedule

Empty stands are visible during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Rutgers, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland have released updates for their 2021 football schedule, the program announced on Friday.

Maryland will host West Virginia University, and local rivals Howard University to open up their season; on September 4th, and September 11th respectively.

This season will mark the first since 2011, that the Terrapins will play seven of their 12 games at home. And for the first time since 2001, the Terrapins will play all of their non-conference games at home, as well.

The Terps will play their first road game as they open up Big Ten play at Illinois on September 18. It will be Maryland’s first ever trip to Champaign.

Maryland’s final five home games will be against Big Ten conference opponents, with a bye week in between facing Ohio State on October 9th, and Minnesota on October 23rd. The Terps will host Indiana on October 30th, and welcome Penn State on the following Saturday, on November 6th.

Maryland Athletics has not yet announced ticketing information for the 2021 season. Information on season tickets and individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.