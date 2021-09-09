Maryland football not looking too far ahead after impressive week one win

The University of Maryland football team enters the field before a 30-24 win over West Virginia to open the 2021 season on September 4.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In recent years, Maryland Football has posted quite a few impressive early season victories.

Each of those wins has brought high expectations, but Maryland has not won a bowl game since 2010 in Ralph Friedgen’s last season as head coach, and only appeared in three bowl games since then.

After a 30-24 win over West Virginia over the weekend, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has the Terps preparing to face Howard. He says his team is not getting ahead of themselves and thinking about Big Ten play or the post season just yet.

“The goal for us is to not necessarily worry about who we play, but to practice and hold up to the type of standards that we set during the week,” Locksley said. ” think that’s how you can guard against you know playing the rollercoaster of a big game versus this game as being a little game. They’re all big, because we only get 12 opportunities guaranteed. I think we showed last week what we’re capable of doing in a small part, but still a lot of room to grow.”