Maryland football in final stretch before Spring Game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This week marked the last three practices before the Terps have their first live action in front of fans at Capital One Field, for a chance at either “steaks or weenies.”

Head Coach Mike Locksley clarified the winner of the Red-White Spring Football game would enjoy steak, the losers would tolerate beans, and weenies; the following Monday.

Speaking of the game, it will count as the third scrimmage for the Terps in this spring football schedule. In their second scrimmage, Coach Locksley highlighted the improvement he has seen from the special teams, especially on the return side of the ball.

“It’s an opportunity for our guys in a more game-like simulated situation.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “What we do in these controlled scrimmages that we’ve had in the last two Saturdays, are more situational; we move the field, we put ourselves in some third downs, we do some red zone, we do some coming out, some goal line where; in the Spring game, it’s just a matter of seeing the guys go out and play.”

For Coach Locksley, and his squad; this Spring game will have the added layer of fan fare. All the tickets that were available for the Spring game, have been claimed – according to Maryland’s Athletics’ website. Locksley said this would give him an opportunity to observe how his players handle that kind of pressure. But above evaluation, Locksley is hopeful that his team is intact following the game, as they build out their depth for the coming season.

“For me its always about getting through this thing healthy, depth is still part of an issue in certain positions.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “Until we get some of the other signees in here, and early enrollees, my goal is to get through the game healthy, and then also having a chance to evaluate, kind of where we are in terms of what guys make plays, what guys really show up in a game like situation, which this is really our first opportunity to do this since our last game that we played here.”