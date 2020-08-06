Maryland football Head Coach Michael Locksley forms National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – University of Maryland Head Football Coach Michael Locksley announced the formation of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) on Thursday. The non-profit organization will seek to prepare, promote and produce qualified minority coaches to ascend in the ranks of college and professional football.

In the statement from the University’s athletic department, Locksley says, “When I took the Maryland job last year and looked at the landscape of college football, I thought to myself, There’s something missing. I’m on the back nine of my career and the pathway to becoming a head coach is still as difficult as when I got into the business in 1992. I wanted to create an organization that would be able to help prepare, promote and produce the next group of coaches coming up through the ranks at every level.”

Joining Locksley on the Board of Directors are some of the biggest names in the sport of football, including Super Bowl-winning Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin; six-time national title winner Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and pro football and college Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, who was the first African American general manager in the NFL and who constructed two Super Bowl championships for the Baltimore Ravens.

For more information about the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, go here.