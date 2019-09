COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Head Coach Mike Locksley and select players addressed the media ahead of their game this weekend against the Syracuse Orange.

A key element that they will have to focus on will be that Orange defense, who have forced a turnover in 15 consecutive games, a streak dating back to 2017.

Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers talks about the respect he has for what the Terps have done so far, and understands that the challenge for both teams this weekend will be tough.