Maryland football game cancelled, activities paused due to COVID

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Per a Maryland Athletics press release, the Maryland Football Team’s game against No. 3 Ohio State that was scheduled for this Saturday in College Park has been cancelled and football activities have been paused due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terps’ program.

The game will not be rescheduled. As of Wednesday afternoon, eight players have tested positive in the past week. The decision to pause football activities was made by Director of Athletics Damon Evans and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, following a recommendation from University health officials and in consultation with the Big Ten.

“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Evans said in today’s press release. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”

This news comes after the Terps won a historic program lifting game at Penn State this past weekend, improving their record on the season to 2-1.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” said head coach Michael Locksley in the press release. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staff’s safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe.”

Maryland Athletics has been conducting widespread COVID testing. Per school official numbers – between September 30 and November 10, 2020 – out of 1,510 on-campus PCR screening tests, 10 student-athletes have tested positive. Maryland athletics has had 120 positive results cumulatively out of 5,333 tests to date.

Following Big Ten Conference protocols, all members of the football team began daily testing on September 30 and men’s and women’s student athletes began on October 26. All other student-athletes will continue to be tested weekly.