Maryland football game canceled after a positive COVID-19 in Michigan program

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland’s football game against Michigan, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled, due to a positive coronavirus test in the Wolverines’ program.

The Terrapins will still practice, and prepare for their next game against Rutgers, on December 12th.

A statement from Maryland Athletics, included details for Michigan’s cancellation; as the Wolverine’s paused all team activities following consultation with medical experts, and their local health department.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” said Warde Manuel, Michigan’s Director of Athletics. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

This marks the third cancellation, in four weeks, for the Terrapins; which puts them out of the running for the Big Ten championship game. The conference requires all teams to play a minimum of six games to be considered for the championship game; but because of their cancellations, the Terps will only be able to play five games.

Maryland’s next game is at home, their final home game, against Rutgers on December 12th.