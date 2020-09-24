Maryland football focused on small steps; leading up to a physically demanding season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With the Big Ten football season in full swing now, the Maryland Terrapins gear up for an unusual season ahead.

The Big-Ten released a conference only schedule, meaning that the Terrapins will play nine consecutive games in their season, between October 24th, and December 19th.

Head Coach Mike Locksley says, “At some point when we are able to put pads on, which we haven’t done just yet then there is a callus-ness that needs to be developed with blocking and tackling, and running and catching – the fundamentals of football that we’ve got to get accomplished in a two or three week period of time once we are able to go full pads so we want to be able to build up to that as well.”

As for how the players are moving with preparing for the season, knowing that there is no bye-week to give them respite, junior defensive back Tahj Capehart says “I feel like Coach Locks is helping us with that during camp – I want to say he wasn’t killing us but we’re definitely getting after, but we’re all being mindful of our bodies during recovery, staying hydrated, and little things like that is what is going to help us push through the season.”