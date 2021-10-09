Maryland football falls to No. 7 Ohio State on the road

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Just two weeks after starting its season 4-0, Maryland Football has now fallen to 4-2, with crushing losses at home to No. 3 Iowa and on the road Saturday to No. 7 Ohio State The Buckeyes beat the Terps 66-17.

“The last two weeks have shown us that we’ve still got a little ways to go,” Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley said. “But I still have the ultimate confidence in this group of players as we move into again the meat of our schedule. Then we’ll have an opportunity to continue to grow and develop this program.”

The Terps now enter a much needed bye week. They will visit Minnesota in two weeks, aiming to avoid a three-game losing skid.

“The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” Locksley said. “It gives us a chance to regroup, reevaluate the things we’re doing in all three phases, reevaluate the people in our program as we always do when we quality control here at the halfway point and then thirdly get some guys healthy.”

Maryland needs to win two more games this season to be bowl eligible. Three of the remaining six games for Maryland are against teams ranked in the top 11 of the AP poll: No. 4 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State.