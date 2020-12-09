Maryland Football facing Rutgers Saturday with plenty to play for

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been a short season but also a long season for the University of Maryland football team.

“Big game because it’s our next game,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “We shared with them the importance of being able to send our seniors out hopefully on the right side of the ledger which we haven’t done around here in a while. Undefeated season here at home at the shell. A chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. These are all things that come into play.”

It’s the last scheduled regular season game for Maryland before the Big Ten championship week in which each Big Ten team is slated to play the team equal in standing to them.

Maryland is locked in to third place in the Big Ten East division and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa says delivering a win for the seniors is important.

“We gotta send the seniors out the right way and they meant a lot to this team, they’re all great leaders and you know that’s who it starts with, the older guys. They lead us,” Tagovailoa said. “Guys on our side like Johnny Jordan, Marcus, Jake Funk, to name a few. And they make a big impact on our offense, just our team, the way they lead at practice.”